USPS Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive Saturday, May 13

Postal Service letter carriers will hold their annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive Saturday, May 13. The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) along with many sponsors conducts the annual food drive each year. Carriers are asking their customers to collect and bag healthy nonperishable food items. The donated food items should placed by mailboxes Saturday for letter carriers to pickup and deliver to the local food bank.

Suggested items to donate are healthy low-sodium, low-sugar items such as beans, canned tuna in water, peanut butter, soup, vegetables, pasta, pasta sauce, cereal, oatmeal and other whole grains, canned fruit, canola or olive oil and canned meats. NALC asks residents not donate items that are expired or in glass containers. All donations stay in your community.

Help spread the word and stamp out hunger in our community.