U.S. service member killed in Iraq bomb blast

A U.S. service member was killed in action in northern Iraq today. American forces are assisting local Iraqi troops in an offensive to recapture the city of Mosul. The American died after sustaining wounds caused by an improvised explosive device (IED). The Pentagon has not released the identity of the service member.

The death marks the third time an American soldier or civilian has been killed in a combat zone this week. An American service member and an American civilian were killed in Afghanistan on Wednesday. An Afghan soldier opened fire near a coalition base close to Kabul. The Afghan assailant was also killed.