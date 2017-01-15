U.S. National Weather Service issues winter weather advisory effective until Monday, 6:00 a.m.

Rain, freezing rain, sleet and ice continues to challenge our region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory effective until Monday, 6:00 a.m. Xcel Energy reports winter storm Jupiter has caused outages to over 4,300 customers throughout northeast Texas. With more moisture in the forecast, that number will certainly grow. Residents are reminded to keep away from downed and sagging power lines.

Locally, calls reporting downed trees and power lines started coming in Saturday evening about 11:00 p.m. and have been nonstop since then. Residents are asked to stay off the roads, inside and call Borger Dispatch at (806) 273-0930 to report any damage. Borger Police, Fire and the Hutchinson County Fire Departments continue to field and respond to calls. Continued widespread damage to trees, personal property and power lines are expected into Monday morning.