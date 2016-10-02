U.S. golfer's win Ryder Cup for first time since 2008

The United States topped the Europeans 17-11 to reclaim the Ryder Cup Sunday afternoon at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, MN. It was the widest margin of victory for the U.S. since it won by nine points in 1981. The winning point was delivered by Ryan Moore, who wasn't a member of the team until last Sunday evening, when U.S. Captain Davis Love III selected him with his final captain's pick.

The victory vindicated the Task Force the U.S. assembled in an attempt to end recent European domination. Europe had won seven of the previous nine cups. The next Ryder Cup will be played in 2018 at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France.