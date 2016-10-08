U.S. economy adds 156,000 jobs in September

U.S. companies maintained their steady hiring pace in September adding 156,000 new jobs according to the Labor Department. Unemployment numbers increased to 5 percent, up from 4.9 percent, as more Americans left the sidelines seeking employment. The slight increase showed Americans are growing more confident in finding new jobs.

The Labor Department also reported layoffs at a four decade low, and both wages and consumer spending on an uptick. Notable job gains came in the professional and business services sector, health care and food services fields.