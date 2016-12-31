U.S. Census Bureau projects population to top 324 million on New Year's Day

The U.S. Census Bureau projects the U.S. population will be 324,310,011 on January 1, 2017. The number represents a 2,245,347 or .7 percent increase from New Year's Day 2016. Since the 2010 census, America's population has grown by 15,564,473 or 5.04 percent.

The Census Bureau expects the nation to experience a birth every 8 seconds and one death every 11 seconds. International migration is expected to add one person to the U.S. population every 33 seconds. All combined the U.S. population will grow by one person every 17 seconds.