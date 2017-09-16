United Way Kick-Off Cook-Off heats up Hutchinson County today

Hutchinson County's United Way hosts its 3rd annual "Heat Up Hutchinson Kick-Off, Cook-Off" Saturday, September 16 in Borger. The BBQ event starts at 11:00 a.m. and continues to 3:00 p.m. at the Borger Bank parking lot located at Coble and 6th St. Tickets are available the day of the event for $10 per person. Children 5 and under are free. Come out and enjoy exceptional BBQ crafted by grill aficionados from around the area.

Also, the Hutchinson County United Way will hold a Fun Run with Color before the BBQ event begins and a car show during the event. Registration for the Fun Run is $30 and starts at 8:30 a.m. and continues to 9:30 a.m. The race starts at 10:15 a.m. The car show begins at 11:00 a.m. at the Phillips Building's rear parking lot. Enter your car, truck or motorcycle today at www.hutchinsoncountyunitedway.org. Registration for either event includes a Kick-Off Cook-Off ticket too.

For more questions, please call the Hutchinson County United Way office during normal business hours at (806) 274-5662 or email julie@hcunitedway.org.