United States Navy celebrates 242 birthday today

October 13 marks the 242 birthday of the U.S. Navy. On October 13, 1775, the Continental Congress, during the early days of the American Revolution, established a naval force to attack British commerce and offset British sea power. To accomplish the mission the Continental Congress purchased, converted and constructed a fleet of small ships to combat the British.

Shortly after the end of the war, the money-poor Congress sold off the last ship of the Continental navy, the frigate Alliance. With the expansion of American trade and shipping in the 1790s, the threat of pirating and to protect American interests against European powers, Congress, in March 1794, approved the construction of a half-dozen frigates.

With thousands of ships and aircraft serving worldwide, the U.S. Navy is a force to be reckoned with. Happy birthday and anchors away!