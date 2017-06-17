U Crew to hold car wash fundraiser June 17 at United Supermarket

Get your car washed and donate to a great cause. Relay For Life of Hutchinson County Team U Crew will host a car wash fundraiser Saturday, June 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the United Supermarket parking lot. United Supermarket is located at 1414 W. Wilson St., in Borger. Team members will wash vehicles for a suggested donation of $7 per vehicle. All proceeds from the car wash will benefit the American Cancer Society via Relay For Life of Hutchinson County.