"TXDOT moves the 40 MPH speed zone on West Wilson

The Borger Police Department released the following statement on their Facebook page:

"TXDOT moved the 40 MPH speed zone on West Wilson. The speed limit eastbound reduces to 40 MPH now before the Roosevelt Intersection and west bound does not increase until after the Roosevelt Intersection.

The goal is to increase safety at the West Wilson and Roosevelt intersection by reducing the speed of cars prior to the intersection. The Borger Police Department has set up our mobile message trailer to help inform drivers of this change and the Motors Unit will be out educating drivers on this change as well.

Spread the word - REDUCE YOUR SPEED AND DRIVE SAFE!!! As always, we appreciate the support and cooperation of our citizens."