Two Borger golfers honored by Texas Girls Coaches Association

The Texas Girls Coaches Association (TGCA) recently honored two Borger High School golfers. Borger senior's Whitney Bennett and Kathryn Gonzales were named to the TGCA Academic All-State Team. Only seven Class 4A golfers, statewide, received the honor.

To qualify for selection, student-athletes must have a GPA of 94 or higher and be a team member in good standing. The varsity coach must be a member of the TGCA to nominate student-athletes for the honor. Congratulations ladies!