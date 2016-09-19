Two area high school football teams crack THSCA Coaches Poll Top 10

The Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) released their Week 4 coaches poll. Two area teams cracked the Class 2A, Division 1, Region 1 Top 10. The Sanford-Fritch Eagles (4-0) garnered 17 points and currently hold the No. 6 slot. The surprising Stinnett West Texas Comanches (3-1) moved into the No. 9 position with 8 points.

The Sanford-Fritch Eagles cruised to a 28-6 victory over Vega Friday night at Eagles Stadium. Eagles running back Adam Zuniga tallied 246 yards rushing on 32 carriers, including an 8 yard touchdown run. The Eagles travel to River Road Friday, September 23 for a non-conference match-up at 7:00 p.m.

Meanwhile in Stinnett, the West Texas Comanches hammered the Booker Kiowas 58-0 in Friday night action at Comanche Stadium. The Comanches ran for 303 rushing yards with 5 rushing touchdowns. Quarterback Brandon Seaman posted a very solid night passing for 125 yards on 10-of-19 passing. The Comanches host non-conference Spearman Friday, September 23 at 7:00 p.m.