Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday editions of the News-Herald feature Second Annual U.S. Open Golf Challenge reader contest

Defending U.S. Open champion Dustin Johnson leads a stellar field as Erin Hills hosts its first ever U.S. Open. Play begins Thursday morning. Follow the action from the 117th U.S. Open on TV. But before you do, pick up a copy of the Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday edition of the Borger News-Herald. Each edition features the official U.S. Open Golf Challenge reader contest sponsored by the Borger Municipal Golf Course. Readers can list their top ten golfers, by order of finish from first to tenth place, for a chance to win $50. We'll have a random drawing from all entries for a $25 Walmart gift card too.

Contest rules and entry forms are in all three editions. Bring your completed entry form to the News-Herald office by 1:00 p.m. on Friday. You can't win if you don't play.