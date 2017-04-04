Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday editions of the News-Herald feature 2nd annual Augusta Traditions Golf Challenge reader contest

If you are a golf fan, this week is special. The Masters Tournament begins Thursday in Augusta, Georgia. It's the first golf major of the year and an annual tradition.

The Borger News-Herald (BNH) is proud to announce our 2nd annual Augusta Traditions Golf Challenge reader contest. The contest is sponsored by the Borger Golf and Country Club. Contest rules and entry forms are featured in the Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday editions of the BNH.

Readers are "challenged" to list the final order of finish, from first to tenth place, for the 2017 Masters Tournament. The winner recieves $50. We'll also have a random drawing from all entries for a $25 gift certificate, too.

Good luck to all. You can't win if you don't play. Contest rules and entry forms are available at the BNH office. Our office is located at 207 N. Main St. and is open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.