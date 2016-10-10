Tuesday is last chance to register to vote on November

The final day to register to vote in November's upcoming election is Tuesday, October 11. Residents of Hutchinson County seeking to register or check their voter registration status should visit the Hutchinson County Courthouse located at 500 Main St. in Stinnett. For more information, please call the Hutchinson County Clerk's office at (806) 878-4002 during normal business hours or visit www.co.hutchinson.tx.us.