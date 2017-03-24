TSM Adobe Walls Company Crawfish Boil set for Apr. 22 in Borger

The TSM Adobe Walls Company invites the public to a crawfish boil fundraiser on Saturday, April 22. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Children under 12 eat free. The event will be held at the American Legion Post 671 located at 1000 Bulldog Blvd. in Borger.

The all you can eat meal starts at 3:00 p.m. and features crawfish, catfish and hot dogs. The event includes a silent auction too. The proceeds raised benefit the American Legion's efforts to support emergency response equipment purchases and local veteran groups.

For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, please contact Kevin Black at (806) 316-3639 or Becky Barnett at (806) 231-8500.