Tri-City Music Concert series performance tonight at Borger High School Auditorium

The Blackwood Brothers Quartet, formed in 1934, will perform tonight on the Borger High School Auditorium stage. The concert is the second in the 2016-17 Tri-City Music Concert Association series. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.. Come out and enjoy a traditional southern gospel music concert that's sure to please. The Borger High School Auditorium is located at 600 W. 1st St.

The Tri-City Music Concert Association has been presenting nationally acclaimed artists to Hutchinson County and the Panhandle of Texas since 1948. Individual and season tickets to the concert association are available at the door. For more information, please call (806) 274-4981 or visit www.tricityconcerts.org.