Tri-City Music Concert series begins season Tuesday, Sept. 27 with Trio Lennon

The new 2016-17 Tri-City Music Concert Association kicks-off their new season tonight with Trio Lennon. The performance features the immortal melodies of the famous Liverpool quartet. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Borger High School Auditorium located at 600 W. 1st St. Tickets are available at the door.

The Tri-City Music Concert Association has been presenting nationally acclaimed artists to Hutchinson County and the Panhandle of Texas since 1948. For more information, please call (806) 274-4981 or visit www.tricityconcerts.org.