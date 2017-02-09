Tri-City Music Concert performance tonight features Canadian artist Victoria Banks

Victoria Banks will appear Thursday, February 9 in Borger as part of the Tri-City Music Concert Association series. Banks is one of the most respected artists in the Canadian music industry. The concert will feature a collection of the greatest female hits of all time. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Borger High School Auditorium located at 600 W. 1st St.

The Tri-City Music Concert Association has been presenting nationally acclaimed artists to Hutchinson County and the Panhandle of Texas since 1948. Tickets to the concert are available at the door. For more information, please call (806) 274-4981 or visit www.tricityconcerts.org.