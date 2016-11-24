Today marks the 90th anniversary of massive 1926 Thanksgiving Day West Texas sandstorm

Ninety years ago, on Thanksgiving Day 1926, a massive sandstorm hit West Texas. The sandstorm is one of the most destructive on record. Newspaper reports claimed the Thanksgiving Day storm killed nearly 80 people. Very high winds with gritty dust and sand damaged crops, destroyed buildings and made Thanksgiving dinner miserable.

In the early 20th century, but especially during World War I and afterward, farmers began plowing the High Plains in what some have come to call the "big plow up." After they turned the lush pastures into cultivated fields, farmers found that high winds picked up dry earth and carried it away. The Dallas Morning News reported the "sweeping sandstorm" began shortly after 4:00 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, blew constantly at 50 miles per hour and continued until after sundown. In places the storm created enough static electricity that barbed wire fences sparked causing grass fires.

The storm did bring two benefits to the cotton industry. First, cotton farmer A.H. Macha, discovered what became a commercial variety of storm-proof cotton later called "Macha." Second, cotton farmers, who once paid pickers by the pound, found hand picking the sand infused in the cotton financially impractical. Many made homemade "cotton sleds," or "slides," to skid through their fields to strip off the bolls. Mechanical strippers were developed soon afterward.

The 1926 storm was a harbinger of what followed in the Dust Bowl days of the 1930s.