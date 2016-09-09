Tickets nearly sold out for Sept. 24 HOPE Gala event

Ticket sales for the 2016 HOPE Gala are nearly sold out according to Blair Neill, chairwoman for this year's event. The annual extravaganza is a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society's research efforts and supports a wide variety of area patient services in Hutchinson County. The event features good food, live entertainment, dancing, live and silent auctions, and much more.

The event is Saturday, September 24 at the Crutch Ranch. Just 17 sets of general admission tickets remain. Each set costs $200. To reserve your tickets, please call Trinity Mayo, box office chairwoman for 2016, at (806) 274-6361 during normal business hours at Wells Fargo Bank or after hours at (505) 609-0581.

Chartered bus service for general admission ticket-holders begins at 6:50 p.m. from the Borger Dome parking lot. Organizers remind attendees to bring their event tickets and driver's licenses for admission.