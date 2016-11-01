Three Borger cross country runners qualify for State meet
Evan Hays: Sports Editor
Tuesday, November 1, 2016
BORGER, TX
The Borger cross country team recently competed at the 1-4A Regional Meet in Lubbock. Borger had three runners qualify for the State meet in Round Rock, Texas. Two boys qualified: Adrian Soldevilla and Lucas Robertson. One girl qualified: Samantha Rodriguez. For more information on the regional meet, and individual results see Wednesday's sports section of the Borger News-Herald.
