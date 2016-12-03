Third annual Polar Express Night in Fritch Saturday, Dec. 3

Fritch is the place to be Saturday night December 3. The Cool-Boose will celebrate the season with their third annual Polar Express Night. The event is an excellent family tradition. Come enjoy cookies, hot chocolate and popcorn while watching the 'Polar Express' movie under the stars. Be sure to dress warm and bring blankets. The Cool-Boose is located at 809 W. Broadway.

The event is free although donations will be accepted for the Rainbow Room. The Rainbow Room provides essentials and Christmas gifts for foster care children in the Texas Panhandle. It's rumored someone special will make an appearance too!