Third annual Championship Roughstock Challenge coming to the Amarillo Tri-State Fairgrounds Dec. 30 & 31

The third annual Championship Roughstock Challenge is making its way back to the Amarillo Tri-State Fairgrounds Friday, December 30 and Saturday, December 31. The event, unlike a traditional rodeo, includes prize money for cowboys and animals too. Riders from as far as Montana will be competing. The rodeo's main event is the Bucking Bull and Bronc Competitions. Judges evaluate both the skill of the rider and animal in awarding prizes.

The rodeo begins at 7:00 p.m. both days. The Tri-State Fairgrounds are located at 3301 SE 10th Ave. Tickets are $20 for adults. Children 12 and under are free. For more information call (806) 678-7599 or visit panhandletickets.com.