Third annual Champion Roughstock Challenge opens today at Amarillo's Tri-State Fairgrounds

The third annual Champion Roughstock Challenge opens tonight at 7:00 p.m. at the Tri-State Fairgrounds in Amarillo and continues Saturday. Tickets are available at the door. The event, unlike a traditional rodeo, includes prize money for cowboys and animals too. The rodeo's main event is the Bucking Bull and Bronc Competitions. Judges evaluate both the skill of the rider and animal in awarding prizes. Riders from as far as Montana will be competing.

The rodeo begins at 7:00 p.m. both days. The Tri-State Fairgrounds are located at 3301 SE 10th Ave. Tickeks are $20 for adults. Children 12 and under are free. For more information call (806) 678-7599 or visit panhandletickets.com.