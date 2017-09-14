Texas Tech Professor Appointed to White House Council of Economic Advisers

Whatever future economic policies arise from the Donald Trump administration will be influenced by a faculty member from the Texas Tech University Rawls College of Business.

Timothy Fitzgerald, an associate professor of business economics, has been appointed to the White House Council of Economic Advisers, which offers the President of the United States advice on domestic and international economic policies. The appointment is for one year with an option for renewal.

“I am honored to even be considered for a seat at the council, especially considering the extremely high quality of my colleagues and predecessors,” Fitzgerald said. “I am grateful to Dean Margaret Williams for making my detailing to CEA possible.”

Fitzgerald will maintain his position with Texas Tech while on temporary assignment to the council. A senior economist, his areas of expertise include energy and the environment, and he will assist the council on issues with the country’s trade portfolio as well.

“We at the Rawls College are proud of Dr. Fitzgerald’s recent appointment and feel confident he will provide a reasoned, academic perspective on the various economic policy issues the council is tasked with reviewing,” Williams said. “We are honored that a member of our faculty is being afforded the opportunity to serve in such an important capacity.”

The council is composed of a chairman and members appointed by the president. The chairman is nominated by the president and approved by the U.S. Senate. Other positions include a group of senior economists, a director of macroeconomic forecasting, staff economists, policy analysts, research economists and support staff.

Council policy recommendations and analyses are based on economic research and empirical evidence, which is used to support the president’s national economic policy. The council was established by Congress with the Employment Act of 1946.

The council performs several duties for the president:

Assist and advise the president in the preparation of the Economic Report

Gather timely and accurate information regarding economic developments and trends, both current and projected, and analyze that information to determine if said trends are adversely affecting the administration’s stated economic policy

Appraise various federal government programs and their effects on stated economic policy, then recommend changes to the president.

Develop and recommend national economic policies to the president that promote consistent and competitive growth while maintaining employment and production levels

Create and distribute studies, reports and recommendations with respect to the federal economic policy and legislation as requested by the president.

