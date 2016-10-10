Texas Rangers knocked from MLB Playoffs

The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Texas Rangers 7-6 on Sunday night to sweep their AL Division Series. Josh Donaldson, the reigning AL MVP, scored on a throwing error in the 10th inning ending the Rangers season. The sweep is surprising. Texas had home-field advantage throughout the postseason. They had two aces atop their starting rotation, a deep lineup and a stable bullpen.

The wild-card Blue Jays are headed back to the AL Championship Series and await the winner of the Cleveland-Boston series.