Texas Rangers clinch best record in American League heading into postseason
By:
Tom Hinde
Sunday, October 2, 2016
BORGER, TX
The Texas Rangers clinched the best record in the American League (AL) with their victory Friday night (3-1) against the Tampa Bay Devil Rays. Thanks to the AL's win in the All-Star Game, the Rangers are assured home field advantage throughout the entire postseason. They claimed their second straight AL West title a week ago and will play the winner of the AL Wild Card Game Thursday, October 6.
