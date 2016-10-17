Texas Petro Index reports 21 straight months of decline

The upstream oil and gas economy in Texas contracted in August for the 21st consecutive month, according to the Texas Petro Index (TPI). The TPI has lost 52 percent of its value since peaking in November 2014.

The August TPI highlighted several facts. First, crude oil production in Texas dropped 9 percent year-over-year to 96.3 million barrels. Natural gas output also declined by about 6 percent during the same period. Active drilling rig counts, drilling permits and upstream oil and gas industry payrolls also contracted.

Currently, oil is trading at $49.60 a barrel on world markets.