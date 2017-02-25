Texas Panhandle Youth Choir hosts inaugural Supper and a Song fundraiser Feb. 25

Since 2016 the Texas Panhandle Youth Choir (TPYC) has provided concert performances in our region. The TPYC has grown to include dozens of area students. Saturday, February 25 the TPYC will hosts its inaugural Supper and a Song fundraiser at the Frank Phillips College Cafeteria and Fine Arts Auditorium located at 1301 Roosevelt St. The event begins at 6:00 p.m.

The dinner, provided by Great Western Dining, will feature Mexican themed items. Patrons will then make their way next door to the Fine Arts Auditorium for a series of solo and choral performances by the TPYC. The concert is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are just $10 and available at the door.

For more information about the TPYC, please call (806) 457-4200 ext. 249 or email jmiller@fpctx.edu.