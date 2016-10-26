Texas nurse who contracted Ebola settles lawsuit against hospital

Nina, Pham, a Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas nurse who contracted Ebola in 2014, has reached a settlement in her lawsuit against Texas Health Resources, according to a joint statement released by both parties.

"Texas Health Resources and Ms. Pham have resolved the pending lawsuit, and wish the best for each other going forward," the statement said. Pham, a Fort Worth native, was working as an intensive care nurse at the Dallas hospital in 2014 when she cared for Thomas Eric Duncan, who contracted Ebola in Liberia. Duncan died at the hospital of the virus.

Pham and another nurse, Amber Vinson, contracted Ebola but survived. According to the lawsuit, nurses received no formal guidance or training on personal protective gear needed to treat an Ebola patient.