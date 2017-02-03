Texas Department of Public Safety drug seizures along I-40 increased dramatically in 2016

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized nearly $90 million in drugs and cash last year along Interstate 40. The seizures were the result of 122 traffic stops according to DPS statistics. The I-40 corridor is a major drug trafficking pipeline according to law enforcement. The largest drug bust in 2016 occurred on July 24. DPS troopers found 158 pounds of methamphetamine during a single stop in Carson County. The estimated street value was $13.7 million.

In 2015, DPS reported seizing $53 million in cash and drugs along I-40 as a result of 137 traffic stops.