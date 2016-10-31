Texas Co-op Power holds $100 Recipe Contest

Did you know Texas Co-op Power sponsors a monthly Recipe Contest? Show-off your best recipes themed to "Berry Delicious." The winner receives $100.

All submissions must be original recipes. The deadline to enter is Thursday, November 10. All entries must include your name, address, phone number and the name of your Texas electric cooperative. Mail entries to: Texas Co-op Power Berry Delicious Contest, 1122 Colorado St., 24th Floor, Austin, TX 78701. You can also fax your entry to (512) 763-3401 or enter online at TexasCoopPower.com/contests.