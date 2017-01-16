Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's trial on fraud charges to begin May 1
Tom Hinde
Monday, January 16, 2017
BORGER, TX
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's trial on criminal securities fraud charges is set to begin Monday, May 1. Paxton, Texas' top law enforcement official, is accused of misleading investors in a company. He has pleaded not guilty.
He is also fighting similar civil charges at the federal level. In the criminal case, Paxton faces three felony charges of breaking Texas securities law. He has announced he will seek re-election.
