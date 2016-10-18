Texas AirHogs announce they will not play in Amarillo for 2017 season

American Association Commissioner Miles Wolff announced the Texas AirHogs will not play in Amarillo next year. Wolff cited "deplorable" field conditions at Potter County Memorial Stadium. Several teams said they would rather forfeit than play on such a poor field.

The decision was made at a recent league ownership meeting. Wolff said a decision to come back would not be considered until improvements were made at the stadium. Another league may step in. The AirHogs will play all their home games in Grand Prairie next season.