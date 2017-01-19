Suspect that shot at Sheriff Coker still at large according to Borger Police

As of 6:00 a.m., according to the Borger Police Department, the suspect who shot at Hutchinson County Sheriff Kirk Coker Wednesday afternoon is still at large. The suspect has been identified as 44-year-old Christopher Garza. Police described him as being a Hispanic man. An arrest warrant has been issued for Garza who is wanted in a previous shooting a few days ago that left one person injured. He is considered armed and dangerous and has an extensive criminal history.

The manhunt for Garza continued through the night. Several area law enforcement agencies are now assisting in the search including the Randall County Tactical Response Team, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Response Team and other law enforcement assets.

Shortly before 4:00 p.m., Sheriff Coker attempted to stop a vehicle they were searching for. The vehicle was described as a green Chevy Suburban license plate DBK-2609. The driver of the Suburban fled the scene starting a high-speed chase. Three shots were fired at Sheriff Coker. Two struck Sheriff Coker's vehicle. The Suburban was later found abandoned in the 700 block of Brain St.

Anyone with information is asked to call Borger dispatch at (806) 273-0930 or 911 in an emergency situation.