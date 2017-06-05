Summer reading program kicks off at Hutchinson County Libraries June 6

All three branches of the Hutchinson County Library system are offering summer reading programs to keep children interested in reading and improve reading skills for the next school year. Four programs will be presented this summer. On Tuesday, June 6 the program will be children's musician Andy Mason. Tuesday, June 27 the Hampstead Stage Company presents 'Beauty and the Beast.' Wednesday, July 12 and again on Wednesday, July 26 the Don Harrington Discovery Center will present programs at each library.

Visit the Borger News-Herald website at www.borgernewsherald.com under the upcoming events calendar on the listed dates for times and contact information. The Borger Library is located at 625 Weatherly St.. The Fritch Library is located at 205 N. Cornell. The Stinnett Library is located at 500 N. Main St. in the courthouse basement.