Summer Movies at the Morley

The Morley Theatre marquee and venue signs are lighting up Borger’s downtown skyline once again. The Mitchell family recently bought the theatre and has finished much needed repairs and cleaning. The theatre, built in 1947 and designed by Jack Corgan of Dallas, features five screens and balcony seating in its Grande Auditorium. Upgrades include the latest technology in sound systems, digital viewing and point of sale systems at the box office and concessions. Come out and enjoy a movie tonight.