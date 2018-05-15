Skip to main content
Structure fire on 6th and McGree
Staff Writer
Tuesday, May 15, 2018
BORGER, TX
Structure Fire 6th and McGee in Borger.
Intersection is closed at this time
Tags:
Fire
Borger
Category:
Hot Topics
