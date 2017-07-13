Stinnett's new Dollar General store celebrates grand opening July 15

The brand new Dollar General in Stinnett will celebrate their grand opening Saturday, July 15. The event begins at 8:00 a.m. at the store located at 1100 Main St. The first 50 adults (18 or older) will receive $10 gift cards. The first 200 adults (18 or older) receive a free tote bag with tumbler.

Stop by and visit. The store, while small, to easy to shop and close to home.