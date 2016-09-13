Stinnett Medical Clinic announces new hours starting in September

Stinnett Medical Clinic announced new new hours starting in September. The clinic will be open Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday hours are 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The clinic is located at 711 S. Stewart Ave.

The clinic serves general medical needs such as sports physicals, check-ups and immunizations. Appointments are not required, but recommended to lessen wait times. To make an appointment by phone, please call (806) 878-2271.