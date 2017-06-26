Stinnett holds community blood drive Tuesday

The Coffee Memorial Blood Center is hosting a community blood drive in Stinnett on Tuesday, June 27. The blood drive will be held at the Stinnett Community Center located at 801 S. Main St. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and the blood drive concludes at 6:30 p.m. All it takes to donate is a little time and your photo ID. Donors must be at least 17 years old. If you're 16 you can still donate with parental consent.

Since June is National Dairy Month. The Blood Center is teaming up with Blue Bell, Dairy Max and Plains Dairy during the month to commemorate National Dairy Month. Every donor receives a free tee shirt, squeeze cow courtesy of Dairy Max and entry into a weekly drawing for a one-year supply of Plains Dairy milk. All blood types are currently needed. Give the gift of life and plan to donate June 27.

For more information, please call the Coffee Memorial Blood Center at (806) 331-8833 during normal business hours.