Stinnett High School legend and former NFL player Donny Anderson recently visited West Texas High
Tom Hinde: Publisher
Monday, October 17, 2016
BORGER, TX
Former National Football League player and Stinnett legend Donny Anderson recently presented West Texas High with a commemorative 50th anniversary gold football that Anderson was given by the NFL. Anderson spoke to a large crowd in the West Texas High event center Friday afternoon before the football team travelled to play Boys Ranch.
