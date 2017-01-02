Stinnett community blood drive set for Tuesday, Jan. 3

The Coffee Memorial Blood Center is hosting a blood drive in Stinnett on Tuesday, January 3. The drive will take place at the the Stinnett Community Center located at 801 S. Main St. Doors open at 4:00 p.m. and the drive ends at 7:00 p.m. All blood types are currently needed.

First time donors receive a donation ID card and valuable follow-up information about their blood type. Every donor receives a long-sleeved tee shirt too! Come out and donate your blood. It's a wonderful opportunity to support the patients of the High Plains Region, and give the gift of life to others.

For more information, please call (806) 358-4563 during normal business hours.