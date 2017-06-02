Stinnett Area Volunteer Firefighters Association host Fire It Up for Firefighters Rib Shootout Saturday near Stinnett
The Stinnett Area Volunteer Firefighters Association will host their 1st annual Rib Shootout Saturday, June 3. The rib shootout begins at 11:00 a.m. and continues to 5:00 p.m. in Nutterville 2.5 miles west of Stinnett on Hwy. 152. Tickets are just $5 at the gate. The event will feature a silent auction from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. too. All proceeds raised will be donated to recently injured firefighters Bob Watson, Clay Lozier and James Moya.
BBQ teams are invited to register for $50 per team to compete in the pork spare rib competition. Trophies will be awarded for first, second and third place. The contest will feature a People's Choice Award competition too. Teams can enter the Jackpot Pinto Bean Contest for $10 and compete for a first place trophy.
Come out and support a great fundraiser! For more information please call Wes Aikens at (806) 231-6947 or Gena Wells at (806) 886-8302.
