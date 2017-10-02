State Sen. Seliger hosts town hall in Borger Thursday morning

State Senator Kel Seliger (R-Amarillo) will host a town hall in Borger Thursday, October 5. The town hall begins at 10:45 a.m. and continues to 11:45 a.m. at Borger's City Hall. City hall is located at 600 N. Main St. The public is invited to attend, ask questions and visit with Sen. Seliger. The town hall is part of Seliger's annual tour meeting with residents of the Texas Panhandle, South Plains and Permian Basin.

Sen. Seliger grew up in Borger and is the former mayor of Amarillo. He has represented the citizens of District 31 in the Texas State Senate since 2004. District 31 stretches from the Panhandle south to the Permian Basin and includes all of Hutchinson County.