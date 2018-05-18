Stabbing incident leads to discovery of body followed by arrest

Twenty-three-year-old Aaron Sackett of Pampa was arrested yesterday after a warrant was issued for his arrest following an early morning stabbing at an Allsups at 1025 W. Wilkes in Pampa on Wednesday, May 16.

Sackett is said to have entered the store and repeatedly stabbed the clerk, while attempting to access the cash registers. Sackett was unable to steal any money before fleeing the scene.

