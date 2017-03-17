St. Patrick's Day Coloring Contest featured in Thursday & Friday editions of News-Herald

Our younger readers have a chance to win a $25 gift card by entering the Borger News-Herald's (BNH) annual St. Patty's Day Coloring Contest. The Thursday, March 16 and Friday, March 17 editions feature the a coloring contest open to children ages 3-11. Entries are divided into two age groups, 3-6 and 7-11. The contest is sponsored by SERCO Inc.

Entry is limited to one per child. Entries can be dropped off at the BNH office located at 207 N. Main St. Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Entry deadline is Monday, March 20 at 4:30 p.m. Winning entries will be laminated and each winner receives a $25 gift card. For more information call (806) 273-5611. Good luck to all our youngsters who participate!