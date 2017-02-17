St. Andrews United Methodist Church holds pancake breakfast fundraiser Saturday morning

Pancakes, waffles, bacon, sausage, juice, coffee....Yum! Yum! Saturday, Febrauary 18 the St. Andrews United Methodist men are holding their 65th annual pancake breakfast fundraiser from 6:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The pancake breakfast will be held at the church's fellowship hall located at 100 Amaryllis St. in Borger.

Tickets are just $7 each. Children 6 and under are FREE! Tickets are available by calling (806) 273-9702 or at the door. The St. Andrews United Methodist women are also holding a bake sale during the pancake breakfast. All proceeds raised are used to support local church projects and outreach efforts in our community. Come out and enjoy a wonderful breakfast with the family!