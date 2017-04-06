Spring Moonlight Madness hits Main Street Borger Friday evening

The Borger Downtown Merchants Association (DMA) are set to host their annual Spring Moonlight Madness Friday evening. The event begins at 6:00 p.m. and continues to 10:00 p.m. This year's event will have an Easter theme featuring live music, the famous poker run offering visitors a chance to win exciting prizes from participating DMA businesses and a raffle for both a $200 Downtown Dollars gift certificate and a 50 inch Samsung Smart TV. The City of Borger will close the 500 block of N. Main St. during the event. The Moonlight Madness poker run will start at Mike's Place and finish at Onion's in downtown Borger.

For more information, contact any of the participating downtown DMA businesses. Come out and see what downtown businesses have to offer.